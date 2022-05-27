The Salida Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is accepting applications for the district’s annual Artist in Residence program until June 10.
Selected artists will receive 14-day accommodations at developed cabins or dispersed camping locations on the district this summer, a press release stated.
During this time, residency participants are asked to create art based on and inspired by experiences in the landscapes of the district, including the Sawatch Mountain Range, Browns Canyon National Monument, the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Mountain Range and the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness.
“Art is an important part of how people communicate about the world,” Salida District Ranger J. Perry Edwards said in the release. “Because public lands serve a wide variety of people, we hope the residency artists can help others view the forest in ways we haven’t thought of before. It also gives artists a whole new perspective on the national forest. I was involved with the Artist in Residence program in Sitka, Alaska, on the Tongass National Forest and greatly appreciated connecting artists with the national forest there as well.”
Artists can apply for this year’s residency by downloading the application from https://www.fs.usda.gov/psicc and submitting it to quinn.baur@usda.gov before 11:59 p.m. June 10.
For more information about last year’s program and about the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, visit the website above.
