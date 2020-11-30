After pushing back its originally planned opening, a storm that dropped eight inches of snow on Monarch last week provided just enough cover to allow the ski area to open for the season Friday.
“The most important thing is we want to open whenever we can,” general manager Randy Stroud said. “That’s our promise to pass holders – if it’s skiable, we’ll open it up.”
The mountain had four lifts spinning on opening day to spread people out, including Pioneer, Tumbelina, Caterpiller and Panorama.
Thirty of the mountain’s 66 trails were also open Friday, including every green except Serendipity, all but four blues while a trio of black trails were also rideable – Gunbarrel, Picante and Upper Tango. Monarch opened two more black trails during the weekend as well: Short Circuit and Mirage.
Edward and Jennifer Haupt spent the day teaching their 3-year old son, Charlie how to ski. The first day of the season was also Charlie’s first time skiing.
“It’s been fun,” Jennifer said, calling the opening, “encouraging, for sure.”
Edward called it “a beautiful day” to be on the mountain.
To get the mountain ready to open, VP of mountain operations Scott Pressly and Monarch’s slope maintenance crew had to work hard track packing, grooming and evaluating the trails after the last storm.
Pressly called the crew’s work, “impressive.”
“We’re snow farmers, not snow makers,” Stroud said. “We take it from one area and move it to another and they were heavy into that this last week.”
Monarch’s base area and lodge also got a face lift in the off season in response to the pandemic.
Monarch added a food truck to its menu, Flyby Burritos, that will allow people to grab a bite to eat outside. More seats were also added outside as capacity indoors is limited.
The season pass desk was redesigned and now features a plexiglass layer of protection.
The ticket booths have barriers between windows now and won’t be open on weekends beginning Dec. 12 nor peak periods. Guests wanting to ski those times will need to purchase tickets online no later than the night before.
Signs notifying guests of mask requirements and asking them to keep their distance are also ubiquitous.
“I’ve been pretty happy,” Stroud said about how people responded to the new requirements. “I’ve been so impressed with our guests, which has primarily been season pass holders today. (Skiing) means a lot to them and they proved it by following ,the rules and doing this dance with us.”
When skiers and snowboarders first got in the lift line Friday morning, Stroud said he asked them to lead by example this season and said they let out a big cheer.
“I always refer to the locals as our choir. They sing our song and everyone will follow their lead,” Stroud said. “We get how important outdoor recreation is for folks. In the summer people wanted to get out more than ever and I think it will be the same in the winter too. We want to present them every opportunity to enjoy it.”
While Monarch is now open for the season, it might be a while before more terrain opens; snow isn’t in the mountain’s forecast for the near future. Stroud said the tubing hill is still a ways off and they’ll be focusing on the mountain itself. The temperatures, however, are supposed to stay cold. Monarch had a similar experience last year; after the mountain opened early a dry spell followed.
“We felt we could sustain this through the little dry period that’s in the forecast the next week or two,” Stroud said.
While a lot has changed at the ski area, skiing and snowboarding remain the same. And Monarch was happy to welcome everyone back to the mountain.
“The best part is our staff was ready to go. Everybody was just Jonesing to get going and see our guests again,” Stroud said. “It gets kind of lonely up here without them.”
