Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to half staff on all public buildings from sunrise to sunset Saturday in honor of Nucla Naturita Fire Protection District Chief Chester Riley.
Riley was one of the first responders to arrive on scene of a motor vehicle crash.
While securing the scene he suffered a fatal hear attack, which was ruled a line of duty death.
Riley was 56 years old and is survived by his wife, son, father and two brothers.
This order stacks on the March 23 order lowering flags in honor of the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting. Flags should remain lowered through Thursday.
