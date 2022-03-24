Organizations working in Chaffee County received $347,000 in grants from Great Outdoors Colorado Monday.
The GOCO board gave $200,000 to Southwest Conservation Corps to hire two seasonal field supervisors who will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. One will be based in Chaffee County, while the other will be in La Plata County.
The board awarded $147,000 to the National Forest Foundation, who will “create sustainable recreation opportunities across Colorado’s iconic ...mountains” in partnership with the county.
“From a corpsmember perspective, seeing oneself represented in the demographics of our staff is a key indicator of community belonging and SCC is working to ensure we create those pathways for representative leadership internally,” said Kevin Keiner, SCC Corps director stated in a press release. “SCC’s DEI journey has not been a short one, and while there have been challenges along the way, challenge signals that we’re on the right path. We’re making tangible progress each year and this support from GOCO is a benchmark to celebrate.”
The second grant will see the county and the NFF working with “over 20 partners, including outdoor recreation organizers and local communities, to create a shared vision for sustainable recreation across Colorado’s 14ers.”
“The NFF is thrilled to work alongside Chaffee County, the U.S. Forest Service, and organizations around Colorado to create a once-in-a-generation vision that will honor Colorado’s 14ers and support equitable, sustainable access to these important and well-loved mountains,” said Mary Mitsos, president and CEO at the National Forest Foundation. “We appreciate GOCO’s trust in our coalition of partners, and are grateful for the opportunity presented by GOCO’s Centennial Program.”
GOCO, which is funded through the Colorado Lottery, has donated more then $16.4 million in projects in Chaffee County.
