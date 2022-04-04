Chaffee County announced the temporary closure of County Road 371 during construction to structurally reinforce the historic Colorado Midland Tunnels is performed beginning April 11.
The road and bridge department is working with the geotechnical/tunneling engineering team from Stantec Consulting Services and contractors from Harrison Western Construction to conduct the work.
Chaffee County wrote that the project will involve installation of support anchor bolts and consolidated concrete to reinforce the tunnels’ ceilings and walls.
Stabilization work is intended to secure and preserve the historic tunnel structure for the coming decades.
Tunnel rehabilitation requires full road closure of a half mile on CR 371 through the work zone at each end of the tunnel portals running from the intersection with CR 375 on the south and the turn-off to Bob’s Rock climbing area parking on the north.
The closure is scheduled to conclude by May 27.
The county wrote that no traffic of any sort will be permitted to pass through the tunnels during this time.
Closure will be 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The CR371 closure should not negatively impact access to Four Mile Recreation Area or trailheads from the south, nor impact access to Bob’s Rock or Elephant Rock from the north, but travelers along CR 371 will need to access these areas from either side of the closed tunnel portals.
