City builds steps to Scout Wave

Lily Dombey, 9, of San Francisco, California, and her cousin, Salida High School senior Rasalas Wickett, walk up the newly built steps from the Scout Wave to the Salida Rotary Scout Hut. The steps, finished Dec. 2, were built by the city to prevent soil erosion and create easier access to the wave.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Scout Wave on the Arkansas River in Riverside Park will now be more accessible with newly built wooden steps leading down to it from behind the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.

After opening on Oct. 25, the wave has already seen a lot of traffic from surfers and onlookers.

