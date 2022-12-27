City builds steps to Scout Wave

The Scout Wave on the Arkansas River in Riverside Park will now be more accessible with newly built wooden steps leading down to it from behind the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
After opening on Oct. 25, the wave has already seen a lot of traffic from surfers and onlookers.
The path to the Scout Wave was previously only accessible from two points – the Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park and the Touber Building, both a bit of a trek for those whose sole aim was to visit the wave, which some people weren’t willing to do, Mike “Diesel” Post, Salida parks and recreation director, said.
After witnessing many people traveling down the hillside and constantly sliding down the slope to access the wave, the city realized the soil on the slope was eroding and spilling onto the sidewalk.
There are many freshwater springs along the river trail, Post said, and all of the town’s groundwater concentrates there. The springs leak across the trail, depositing dirt and leaves. When more soil and leaves get swept into the spring from disruption, more dirt would end up on the sidewalk. Now, with the new steps, the spring water is being channeled under the trail, Post said.
The steps were built by city staff, and after about a week of work, were completed Dec. 2, he said.
They were constructed with 6-by-6 treated lumber with an overlapping design. Boulders were imported for the retaining walls, and crusher fine material was laid over the stair pads.
“We just made a better and safer access to a new recreation feature,” Post said.
Additionally, Post said he is most proud of the riverbank restoration project on the north side of the wave. The riverbank had been removed for wave construction, taking with it dead brush and unwanted species of vegetation.
After returning the rocks and soil to their rightful place, land restoration involved planting four cottonwoods, three junipers and three ponderosas, plus laying biodegradable aspen fiber matting and spreading native grass seed. The trail was surfaced with a finely crushed stone mix.
