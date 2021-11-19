Salida Regional Library is featuring artwork by Salida Middle School art students during November.
SMS art teacher Alison Manthey said the students are proud to present their creativity to the community.
Fifth-grade artists represented their interpretation of cave art in chalk pastels.
Sixth- and seventh-graders tried a new lesson with American Sign Language.
Seventh- and eighth-grade art classes walked to the Vandeveer property by the creek and created contour drawings of landscapes.
“We used viewfinders to create an interesting composition and traced what we saw with dry-erase marker and clear plastic shoe box lids,” Manthey said.
Seventh-graders used oil pastels and color value fades in their work.
Eighth-graders used the same techniques but used watercolors and black Sharpie.
Those drawings were enlarged and put on tag board or watercolor paper.
Manthey said she thanked her students for pushing themselves to try new techniques and challenging themselves.
The students’ work will be on display throughout the month.
