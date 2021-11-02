Salida High School principal Talmage Trujillo appeared virtually in Chaffee County Court Tuesday morning for a status conference.
Trujillo was arrested Sept. 27 in relation to an incident that occurred Sept. 23, in which Trujillo was charged with obstructing a police officer and other misdemeanor offenses for his actions involving a youth in crisis and Salida Police.
Trujillo’s attorney, Riley Selleck, requested a bill of particulars from deputy district attorney Wendy Hickey.
A bill of particulars describes the facts that the prosecution intends to prove at trial. It also limits the proof at trial to those areas described.
In order to give both sides a chance to go over and discuss the bill of particulars, the case was reset for 3:30, Nov. 30, by Chaffee County Court judge Diana Bull.
