In February 1949 two men allegedly made a bet over coffee at the Salida Drug Store – a challenge to boat the Arkansas River from Salida to Cañon City through the Royal Gorge, covering 56 miles.

This marked the first year of FIBArk, or First In Boating the Arkansas. As word spread, the downriver boat race turned into a four-day festival, which became Salida’s biggest event, now in its 75th year.

