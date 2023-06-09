In February 1949 two men allegedly made a bet over coffee at the Salida Drug Store – a challenge to boat the Arkansas River from Salida to Cañon City through the Royal Gorge, covering 56 miles.
This marked the first year of FIBArk, or First In Boating the Arkansas. As word spread, the downriver boat race turned into a four-day festival, which became Salida’s biggest event, now in its 75th year.
Two men from Switzerland, Max Römer and Robert Ris, were in the country running other rivers when they heard about and entered the race with their small, fabric-covered kayaks, known as fold boats for their portability.
“The race turned out to be a disaster,” FIBArk historian Donna Rhoads said. “It was just too long.” Additionally, in the summer of ’49 the river was 5-6 feet above the normal level, making a swift, dangerous current. The original race had 23 entrants with a total of six boats, but only the Swiss boys finished.
The following year, the race was set at 44 miles, and in ’51 shortened to 27.7 miles, stopping at Cotopaxi. This eliminated portages, sections where participants would have to carry their boats over bridges during high water. The marathon downriver race is currently 26 miles.
Two German contestants, Eric Seidel and Theo Bock, set up a kayak slalom course for gate running in 1953 during the Salida boat races, to become the first whitewater slalom race in North America.
In the same year three men met up in the same drugstore over coffee – Marvin Danhauer, Ted Jacobs and Riley Bartley – to come up with a club called FIBARK: First In Boating the Arkansas River Klub, using the German spelling of the word “club” in honor of Seidel’s contributions.
While the acronym has stayed the same, the last letter no longer stands for Klub, as the river races expanded to more individuals.
In the ’50s, guys would shoot arrows across the river to hang the slalom lines, Rhoads said. In 1966, a more difficult slalom course was created by moving boulders around in the river, and in 1988 a kayak playhole was created by dropping boulders from the F Street bridge. A year-round slalom course was created in 1992.
The biggest changes the last few years have seen are the influx of paddleboard events through FIBArk partnering with Badfish SUP, which saw an increase during the 2010s, Rhoads said.
Chuck Campton, whose family was a part of the FIBARK club, grew up participating in the downriver races.
His father, Laurence “Campy” Campton, was named FIBArk commodore twice, and in every year save his last one in 1960, was the first American finisher.
Chuck Campton first raced when he was 13. “I didn’t really know what I was getting into,” he said of his first race, having only run the course once beforehand. His first year he placed third in the fold boat category.
In the marathon downriver race that went to Cotopaxi, Campton said one of the hardest points was near the end, at Cottonwood Rapid, currently listed as a Class III/IV rapid, according to Wilderness Aware Rafting. One of the objectives, he said, was to “make it through Cottonwood,” where he estimated a few thousand people used to gather to watch the finish.
The boats used in the races have evolved a lot, Campton said. “It was a big thing when we got into fiberglass boats because they were so much faster and lighter,” he said, referring to the mid-1960s.
Now he said it is more common for boats to be Kevlar for durability, as fiberglass boats were too fragile.
“Generally on races, duct tape was our friend,” he said, “And you took extra paddles because they were wood paddles.”
Currently the downriver marathon race goes from Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center south of Buena Vista to Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.