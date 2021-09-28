Chaffee County officials recently announced plans to create a Sustainable Development Plan.
The plan will establish strategies to accomplish sustainability goals as outlined in the 2020 Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan, according to a press release.
County administrative staff have been working with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to investigate sustainability aspects of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan to form the basis for the Sustainable Development Plan.
County staff have also been working with GARNA to finalize the regional recycling needs assessment and update the county waste diversion plan, which will also be part of the plan’s scope.
The county is facilitating a planning session on Oct. 1 to establish the plan’s initial focus areas, which are expected to include water, waste, energy, transportation, building/development, food systems, natural environment/lands, community resilience and social impacts.
The county plan will draw on regional and state plans as well as recent local documents, including the Salida Climate Action Plan, Chaffee Clean Energy Plan and Chaffee County Waste Diversion Plan.
Following the initial planning meeting, the county will provide opportunities for input and involvement, including workgroups for each plan topic. Anyone interested in becoming involved can sign up for the Chaffee County Sustainable Development Plan distribution list at https://bit.ly/ChaffeeSustainabilityPlan.
