by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners will consider on second reading today a proposed ordinance adopting regulations for application and licensing, permitting or operation of short-term rentals in unincorporated portions of Chaffee County.
The county and municipalities have been considering limits and short-term goals for rental licenses during the past few months.
The commissioners will conduct several public hearings during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
A public hearing with consideration of recommendations from the Planning Commission will consider the Shaw Ranch major subdivision preliminary plan to subdivide approximately 74.3 acres into eight lots ranging in size from 2.4 acres to 36.6 acres, in three phases, at 7380 CR 221.
Other public hearings include:
• The Taylor Platt Amendment, Lot 1, Vista Sawatch subdivision at 10759 Sawatch Range Road, to add a building envelope area on the south side of the debris fan to allow construction of a detached garage and storage area.
• The Jones appeal of an administrative decision to deny an address permit and access permit for permanent access across the Union Pacific railroad at CR 102 in Cleora.
• High Country Village Manor subdivision planned development resolution amendment to amend resolution 2020-63 to allow 10 additional units to be installed at 27436 CR 313, Johnson Village.
• A down payment assistance grant No. 20-057 between Chaffee County/Chaffee Housing Trust and Colorado Division of Housing.
• The annual Colorado Division of Housing grant for the Colorado Housing Trust.
In other business commissioners will consider requests for a special events liquor license for the Rotary Club of Buena Vista for an event on Sept. 18 at The Meadows, 14998 CR 350 in Buena Vista, and a special event liquor license for the South Main Arts and Park Trust for the Meet Me at the Creek/Renewal event scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at 15284 CR 350 in Buena Vista.
Commissioners will consider approval of a land use code amendment, a correction to Table 7.7.2 Salida Airport Overlay District and related resolution 2021-61 lifting a temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications for development having a residential component with the Airport Overlay District.
Commissioners also will consider approving the McFarland Heritage water subdivision, the Cooper property minor subdivision final plat, the Scott heritage subdivision exemption, the Ludwig heritage water subdivision exemption and the Peak View heritage water subdivision exemption.
Also on the agenda are:
• A request for financial sponsorship of the Community Resource Center’s Heart of Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days 2021 conference.
• Entering into a purchase contract for 185 Quigot Court.
• A Department of Local Affairs Grant land use code review and rewrite.
• The Board of Commissioners’ position on the Mallinckrodt bankruptcy restructuring plan.
