About 1,000 bike riders made the 110 mile trek from Basalt to Salida Tuesday that included a trip over 12,095 foot elevation Independence Pass during the Ride the Rockies bike tour.
An after-party hosted by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce greeted the riders in Salida.
The bike tour started Sunday at Copper Mountain and will conclude at Golden.
Cyclists will travel 435 miles in just six days with all of the elevation changes on the way.
Riders will leave Salida Wednesday morning and travel 79 miles to Breckenridge.
Bill Plock, ride director, said today’s cycling event went really well and that the riders were happy. The cyclists had to experience a mixture of weather including snow, wind, rain and sunshine.
He said they are excited to make a stop in Salida, noting that it is one of the town the Ride the Rockies tour visits most often.
The festival held for riders at Riverside Park Tuesday featured a variety of activities.
There were approximately a dozen booths offering a variety of services such as clothing and health care, and food trucks provided riders with food, snacks and drinks.
Ulla DJ, The Instagatorz and The Milo Hayes Meld performed live in the park.
Mike Brown, a rider, said the event was a great chance to see the beauty in Colorado and to test himself physically.
Brown, who grew up in Philadelphia, made the trip from Naples to specifically participate in this event.
He started biking in college at the age of 18 and has continued to bike for the majority of his adult life. He is currently 65 years old.
Brown said the ride to Salida was very challenging, noting that he had to pedal through headwinds for approximately 65 miles Tuesday.
He described himself as “almost a rookie,” saying that this is only the second time he has participated in Ride the Rockies. Despite that, he described it as a long standing tradition. He said, “It’s great to get out and ride with people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.