Salida School District reported a decrease in enrollments of more than 80 students.
The annual October pupil count which includes all students attending school on Oct. 1, was completed, although the clerical window continues through the remainder of the month to complete any complicated cases.
All online students were included in the count, although those count numbers are funded at a lower amount.
The October count is used to determine per pupil funding for school districts.
Salida School district receives funds per pupil from a combination of property taxes and state funding at a rate of $7,939.79 per pupil.
A loss of 80 students means $635,183.20 less for the district in combined funding.
Superintendent David Blackburn said a third of the students that have left are attending Connections Academy.
Another third shifted to homeschool.
The remaining third are dispersed across a large random amount of causes.
“We do expect those students to return next year and again grow. The housing sales point to even more growth in the next 3 years, depending obviously on how COVID plays out in our society,” Blackburn said.
