Salida City Council members heard a presentation on a design for the new Salida Fire Station from Neenan Archistructure of Fort Collins during their work session Monday.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess opened the meeting by describing the steps he and the city took to arrive at this point.
The new building at 611 Oak St. will be 20,345 square feet, with work and living areas and an apparatus bay sized to hold all current fire equipment for both the Salida Fire Department and South Arkansas Fire Protection District. The building will also be wired to accommodate possible future electronic fire vehicles.
When asked if the bays would be large enough, Bess said they would, but with new construction in town, the current ladder truck may need to be updated in the future.
The work area will include offices, training and meeting rooms, while the living area includes private bunk rooms, two locker rooms with showers, laundry and fitness rooms, a kitchen and a day room.
The building will contain a decontamination area for firefighters to use after returning from a fire. It will also contain a vehicle exhaust system in the apparatus bay and training facilities for rescue exercises. There is also space on the grounds for a possible future live-fire training location.
The building has been designed with the Salida Climate Action plan in mind, including a geothermal system, will have no natural gas, lots of natural daylight and a solar-panel-ready infrastructure.
Also included in the building will be a museum.
Cost of the construction budget is $15,350,000, but that is still a preliminary budget.
Construction is planned to begin in spring with completion planned for 2024, although a representative from Neenan said there could be supply-chain issues with some items.
Councilman Harald Kasper said he thought the square footage price is a surprising number, and he would like to know where the additional costs on this building would be, compared to a home.
The Neenan representatives said there were more structural elements, redundant electrical and HVAC systems – which across the board is more expensive, a “completely different animal.”
City Administrator Drew Nelson said they have used high-end numbers to budget the project, and there are some ways costs could be cut, as well as the city working on grants, which would also lower the budget.
Nelson said that by putting everything on one floor, they would save on elevator equipment and create a safer environment, as firefighters won’t have to move from one floor to another at night.
Salida Finance Director Amy Tihonovich said the city will need to issue debt to budget for the project, but the city should be able to afford it without increasing taxes, as there will be grants and the city debt load is currently pretty low.
“This looks big, but we’re putting two fire departments in this building, the Salida Fire Department and the South Arkansas Fire Protection District,” Bess said, when asked about the size of the building.
“Before 9/11, we were firefighters; after 9/11 we handled all hazards, which takes up a lot more equipment.”
