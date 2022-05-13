Results of the May 3 Salida Hospital District board of directors election were certified Tuesday by the Chaffee County Canvass Board.
Official results show more than 1,300 votes were cast in the election for candidates running for open seats on the board, a press release stated.
William Alderton, Dean Edwards and Lydia Segal were all elected for three-year terms.
Susan Dunn was elected for a one-year term.
The final numbers of votes cast for each candidate were: Segal, 339; Edwards, 335; Alderton, 243; and Rick Carroll, 128.
Dunn, who ran unopposed, received 310 votes.
New board members will fill seats being vacated by Board Chair Debbie Farrell and board members Tom Eve and Harry Payton, who have reached their term limits.
Edwards retains the seat to which he was appointed after the departure of Jean Moltz on June 22.
New board members will be sworn in at Tuesday’s board meeting .
The Canvass Board’s Certificate of Determination can be found at hrrmc.com/about-us/board-of-directors/hrrmc-board-election.
