Equities started the holiday-shortened week on a positive note, trading notably higher to regain some ground after last week’s sharp decline.
European and Asian stocks were higher, as well, in a search for footing, as investors grapple with central-bank policies aimed at combating high inflation across the developed world.
The energy, consumer discretionary, technology and health care sectors lead the way, reflecting rather broad-based gains, with both defensives and cyclicals performing well.
Overall, there was little in the way of new data or headlines behind Tuesday’s move, suggesting today’s gains were indicative of a relief rally following the weakness in recent days.
The economic data calendar is light this week, which we think will likely keep the market’s focus on evolving expectations around upcoming Fed rate hikes.
Oil prices were higher Tuesday, trading around the $110 per barrel mark, amid anticipation for increased demand during the summer driving season, along with ongoing supply disruptions stemming from the war in Ukraine.
There has however, been some relief in recent days, with crude prices down from highs near $122 earlier this month.
High oil and food prices have kept inflation concerns front and center, prompting the lift in interest rates this year.
Rates were higher today, with the 10-year Treasury yield topping 3.3. percent.
The yield curve (10-year rates minus two-year rates) has flattened dramatically, as short term rates have priced in larger rate hikes from the Fed, while longer-term rates indicate an outlook for weaker economic growth.
Edward Jones analysts think the bulk of the move higher in interest rates has already taken place, creating a more compelling outlook for bond performance.
With inflation remaining elevated, markets have ratcheted up expectations for Fed rate hikes, sparking increased worries over the rising risk of a coming recession. Several of the economic indicators Ed Jones monitors have weakened recently, moving to levels that are indicative of a late-cycle phase for the economy.
One such area is housing with data out Tuesday revealing that existing home sales dropped 3.4 percent in May, the weakest reading in two years.
Ed Jones noted that a recession is not inevitable at this point, with the labor market continuing to offer some credible support to gross domestic product.
But the eye of the needle that the Fed is trying to thread (driving inflation lower without tipping a contraction) has narrowed, which will spur ongoing volatility in equities through the summer until inflation moderates sufficiently to allow for a pivot toward less restrictive monetary policy.
