Buena Vista nonprofit elevateHER has hired a new executive director, Daniela Wohlwend, who has taken over for Kristen Van Norman, who founded the organization in 2017.
“The purpose of elevateHER is to increase the confidence and fortitude in young girls through the outdoor activities our valley offers. It is about empowering the next generation of women,” Van Norman announced just before elevateHER’s June 2017 launch.
The organization, targeted to young women in grades six-12, became a quick hit with its mission to foster self-worth and grit in young women through outdoor adventure, mentoring and holistic wellness programs. By 2019 they were voted BV’s favorite nonprofit in The Times’ 2019 Best of BV poll.
“That was really nice, to have community appreciation and respect of what elevateHER was doing here in the county,” Van Norman said. “We have a very generous community, and we’re both so thankful they’ve supported us up until this point. We ensure that no financial barriers exist to any girls participating.”
The organization is now starting its fifth year and has served more than 125 young women in Chaffee County.
“We’ve been growing and expanding ever since then, and I think it’s time for another executive director to take the wheel and guide it into its next chapter,” Van Norman said. “We went into 2020 really strong and we had a lot of momentum. And then COVID happened and we’ve spent the last year and a half trying to regain that momentum, and I think it’s finally happened this summer. I’m really excited that we made it through and came out stronger than ever.”
Wohlwend moved to Colorado from the East Coast in 2008. She worked at the Mountain Resource Center in Pine as a program officer for four years and has spent more than a decade in the nonprofit sector.
“I am excited to be joining a passionate team of rad women and to work together to achieve elevateHER’s mission. I look forward to many new adventures and supporting the greater Chaffee County community,” Wohlwend said.
Both women completed the same master’s program in human rights at Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver. Van Norman said having a master’s degree in human rights opened doors to work opportunities in Afghanistan and Turkey, which provided experience and inspiration for starting elevateHER. Wohlwend agreed that the degree informed her perspective on directing the organization.
“We’re not just teaching rock-climbing and rafting and having fun, but it’s more about teaching equity and justice, and empowerment skills. So I think it all ties in together,” she said.
Asked what it means to teach empowerment, Van Norman said, “We create a safe environment for them to take risks. All the sports that we teach have some aspect of risk involved. Having the girls not only identify that risk and put themselves into a situation where they are pushing past their comfort zone, but doing so successfully and with support and encouragement, really shows them that they can take those skills elsewhere.
“And I know a lot of the girls that have participated have taken on other challenges in other aspects of their lives and succeeded because they felt that they could be successful because of what we provided for them, that environment.”
One aspect of elevateHER is to prepare interested young women for careers in outdoor recreation. Wohlwend said they seek in mentors women who are confident, empathetic leaders, trained or willing to train for professional certifications in outdoor recreation. These would include Wilderness First Aid up to Wilderness EMT as well as in rafting and climbing.
“Both our rafting and our rock climbing blocks are taught to outdoor industry standards,” Van Norman said, referring to the American Mountain Guides Association.
“If the girls, once they turn 18, do decide to become guides, they already have however many years with elevateHER that have taught them those standards,” she said.
“And I’m hoping some of those girls, when they turn 18 and have all this experience, will come back and work for elevateHER,” said Wohlwend.
Wohlwend intends to keep growing the organization. She will be jumping right into overseeing summer activities. This summer elevateHER will facilitate two programs: empowerHER, a 10-week session targeted to local young women, and inspireHER, three-day clinics targeting women 18 and older to build skills in a specific outdoor sport.
Van Norman and Wohlwend said their first women’s backpacking clinic will be offered in July.
Van Norman said she “will deeply miss all of the girls I have worked with but see such exciting futures ahead for them.” She’ll be taking a climbing tour of the U.S. before moving to Spain with her husband.
“A big shout-out to all the businesses and individuals that have supported us,” she said. “This last year they have come out to really support us. We’re just so thankful. Especially with the funding being so crazy this last year, it was nice to know that our community was there for us.”
Wohlwend said she is eager to start and meet her neighbors.
“I’m excited to get a chance to live here. I’ve visited a lot over the years and I’ve always thought I would like to live here and just never thought it was possible. So I’m humbled by the opportunity. And I think Kristen’s done a wonderful job with the organization,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.