The Salida city council will discuss housing during their work session beginning at 6 p.m. today, starting with a presentation from Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing.
BETCH said in their presentation “our vision is for people of the community to be able to find housing at an affordable price and to assist people in navigating through the challenges and problems of renting in this community.”
The group wants to talk to the council about funding for rental subsidies.
The council will also discuss the “Open Doors” a long-term rental incentive program. This program “aims to immediately increase the number of long-term rental units available to the city’s workforce by offering financial incentives to owners of short-term rental units, vacation homes and other vacant units to make such a conversion.”
In a memo to the city, Bill Almquist, community development director, said for the Chaffee Housing Authority to pay incentives to host units, there is an “anticipated up front request for up to $140,000, plus an additional request of $100,000 in seed-funding to guarantee the master leases.”
Finally, the council will hear a presentation from the Salida Golf Club.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
During their regular meeting, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the council will consider four resolutions.
Resolution 2022-03 concerns the acceptance of a grant award from Colorado Department of Transportation and the division of Aeronautics of the Colorado Aeronautical Board for runway pavement maintenance at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
Resolution 2022-04 will amend the city’s 2022 fee schedules, specifically allowing developers to pay a fee-in-lieu of providing inclusionary housing units.
Resolution 2022-05 approves an amendment to the annexation agreement with Barry and Jodie Snyder.
Resolution 2022-06 approves the appointments to the Public Art Commission board.
The council will hold the first reading and set a public hearing on Ordinance 2022-01, amending chapters 6 and 16 of the municipal code concerning sexually-oriented businesses.
The municipal code does not currently address any regulations or restricts for sexually-oriented businesses, and this ordinance would look at setting code language regarding the establishment of such businesses.
You can register to participate in the regular meeting by going to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 or you can watch it live online at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
