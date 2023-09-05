140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Sept. 1, 1883: The vast area of arable land adjacent to Salida, but a moiety of which is now utilized, owing to high railroad tariffs effectively precluding the marketing of products, opens a field for the investment of a moderate sum in a flouring mill here, which would pay large dividends from the day of its completion.
When one looks over the fertile acres of Adobe Park, the vast mesas stretching between the city and Mount Shavano, the broad valley extending to the foothills along the South Arkansas, and the rich extent of Sand Park, one cannot but ask, “why are not these acres sown to grain?”
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 4, 1923: Robert Thomas Dobbie, familiarly known as Tom Dobbie, veteran engineer of the third division, was killed instantly and his fireman, Elmer E. Lindsey of Sargents, was fatally injured at 8:15 o'clock Monday morning when their engine No. 451 exploded at Shawano just across Marshall Pass.
The boiler was blown several hundred feet into the air and alighted 150 feet down the embankment. Mr Dobbie was blown through the right side of the cab against the hill and was picked up dead a few yards from his engine. Mr. Lindsey was blown out the opposite side of the cab and was found 200 feet from the engine down the embankment.
Mr. Lindsey and the body of Mr. Dobbie were placed on a train and hurried to Salida. Mr. Lindsey died at the Rio Grande hospital at 5:00 Monday afternoon.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 4, 1948: Salida showed the state of Colorado a record on Sunday and Monday when they staged a Flying Jamboree celebration, the first ever attempted here.
A crowd estimated at 5,000 was on hand Sunday to see the display of aeronautics and on Monday there were at least 7,500 here for the day. This big two day Labor Day celebration was sponsored by the Salida Flyers Club.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1973: Salida public schools opened today amid strong indications the total enrollment in District R-32-J will set an all-time record despite the national trend toward smaller school populations.
Superintendent Charles Melien this morning predicted a 1600 plus figure will be reached for the first time when the final count is in.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 7, 1998: The Chaffee County TV Translator has been turned off and will remain so until the shortfall of $3,000 is collected.
The translator receives and resends television signals from the Front Range.
“The annual budget for the translator is $15,000,” said Dan Johnson, president of the translator association since 1962.
“Every year at this time we have to threaten to shut off and sometimes actually shut off the translator to collect the balance.”
Monday Night Football usually provides the incentive for translator members to pay up. A Denver Broncos game is scheduled for tonight.
