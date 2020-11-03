Rancher Joe Cogan dies at 86

Joe Cogan, a rancher and conservationist in the Buena Vista area with an encyclopedic knowledge of Upper Arkansas Valley lore, died Saturday at the age of 86.
Cogan lived and worked his entire life on a ranch south of Buena Vista purchased by his grandfather at the end of the 19th Century.
He was a volunteer with the Chaffee County Fire Department for more than 20 years and a member of Chaffee County Search and Rescue for nearly 50, according to a summary of Cogan’s achievements by the League of Women Voters written in 2014, when Cogan was honored with the League’s Making Democracy Work award.
In 2013, Cogan donated 507 acres of property known as Chubb Park east of Buena Vista along Trout Creek Pass to the Land Trust of the Upper Arkansas (Now Central Colorado Conservancy), a conservation easement that ensures the landscape will remain undeveloped for recreational use.
Suzy Kelly, who knew Cogan for much of her life and often looked to him as an “amazing person, and such a walking history book,” said of him:
“We lost a long time rancher and historian with the death of Joe Cogan on Saturday. Joe’s family came into this valley in 1880. Joe had history from his father and grandfather and he remembered everything.”
“Over the 24 years of my writing for The Times, it was Joe I called to get details and information.
“His three children Bruce, Laurie and Brian, still live on the ranch with their families. Arlene, his wife, is at the ranch also.
“Joe lived 86 years on this ranch and knew all the ins and out of ranching, irrigating, haying, cows and horses and even four wheelers.
“It is a sad day for many of us in this valley at the loss of Joe Cogan,” Kelly said.
