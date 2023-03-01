As the result of the statewide initiative approved by voters in November 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing a rule to establish an experimental population of gray wolves in Colorado.
The rule will fall under Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act in support of Colorado’s voter-mandated gray wolf reintroduction program, a press release stated.
The proposed rule is now available for public review.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to reintroduce the gray wolf in a portion of the species’ historical range in Colorado no later than Dec. 31.
CPW requested the designation of an experimental population in the Endangered Species Act to provide the state with increased flexibility to manage wolves once reintroduced in Colorado. The state has also developed a Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan for reintroduction of the species.
The Fish and Wildlife Service developed the proposed rule and associated draft environmental impact statement at the request of the state following a public scoping period during summer 2022.
The draft environmental impact statement evaluates the alternatives considered for the rulemaking process and their environmental and socioeconomic impacts as required under the National Environmental Policy Act. The statement is also available for public review.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses a range of partnerships and conservation tools to recover endangered and threatened species.
The proposed rule and environmental impact statement were published in the Federal Register on Friday, opening a 60-day public comment period through April 18.
During this time, the Fish and Wildlife Service will seek public input and coordination with the state, tribes and local partners.
Once published in the Federal Register, comments may be submitted online at www.regulations.gov, search Docket No. FWS-R6-ES-2022-0100.
Additionally, the service will host public information meetings to present information and obtain feedback. Meetings will take place March 14 in Grand Junction, March 15 in Moffat County and March 16 in Jackson County, plus a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 22.
See the Colorado gray wolf web page for more information on the meetings or to review a copy of the proposed rule and draft environmental impact statement at www.fws.gov/coloradowolf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.