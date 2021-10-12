Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center was placed on lockdown for more than two hours Friday morning as the result of a shooting in western Fremont County.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. deputies form the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Howard Fire Station in response to a reported gunshot incident a press release from Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper stated.
Dispatch reported to deputies that the victim, Judson Dean Embry, 40, of Howard, had driven himself to the fire station and reported he had been shot in the back of the head with a .410 shotgun by his brother, identified as Jay Reece Embry, 44.
Jusdon Embry was transported to HRRMC for treatment.
Until the whereabouts of the shooter was known, the hospital was put under lockdown conditions.
Deputies responded to an address in the 10600 block of U.S. 50 in Howard in an attempt to contact the suspect. After a brief standoff he was taken into custody without incident.
Cooper said the incident was localized in one area and there was no threat to the community.
Jay Embry is currently being held at Fremont County Detention Center on a no hold bond pending judicial review.
He is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment and violation of a protection order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.