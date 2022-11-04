Consideration of the final section of Module 1 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code update will be put off until Jan. 10.
Chaffee County commissioners decided at their Tuesday meeting that they did not want to tackle the last section of private lands camping between two different District 3 commissioners.
They said they thought they would need more meetings than are available in their November and December schedules to adequately consider the material.
Rusty Granzella, who currently represents District 3, will be replaced after the November election by a new commissioner.
That person will be sworn into office Jan. 10, at which time the commissioners will consider land use code text amendments in this last section of Module 1 before beginning on the next module.
In other business, commissioners approved the release of $7,500 of the original $25,000 of Conservation Trust Fund monies to the Town of Buena Vista for the purpose of trailhead and parking improvements in the Buena Vista River Park.
They also approved another Buena Vista request for up to $51,000 to fund construction of the build-out for the Cordova Community Park and Trail.
Commissioners approved resolutions on the Divided Sky Estates major division subdivision sketch plan and the Kuhn-Webb boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination.
They approved the Ogden major subdivision preliminary plan – final plat contingent on production of the signed agreement concerning road access and maintenance between the property owners involved.
Staff was instructed to prepare a resolution for the Nov. 15 meeting.
The Veltri heritage water subdivision exemption was also approved, and staff was directed to prepare a resolution for Nov. 15.
Commissioners also discussed the possible use of stimulus funds for county projects such as the Granite Bridge project.
Commissioners adjourned to executive session to receive legal advice on personnel and employment matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.