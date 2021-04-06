Commissioners met virtually Friday morning with representatives from local waste companies to discuss options for recycling in Chaffee County. This was in response to an announcement by Mickey Berry with Angel of Shavano Recycling that his business would close April 8.
David Royar with Chaffee County Waste and Scott Martinez with Waste Management explained to commissioners their companies’ process for recycling within the county.
The question was raised about the future of recycling bins located at the Chaffee County Landfill. County finance director Dan Short said the bins are part of Angel of Shavano’s operation and will not be continuing.
Commissioner Greg Felt said that the landfill does have a metal recycling area where aluminum and tin cans could still be dropped off.
Felt concluded the meeting by saying he felt the real purpose had been accomplished, which was to get ready for the changes in the weeks ahead as the recycling program shuts down.
He suggested a future work session with Chaffee County Waste and Waste Management, along with the county’s municipalities, and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, to consider options.
“This is going to take a while to put together,” Felt said. “I look forward to working with everyone to see what we can do in the short term.”
