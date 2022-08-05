Chaffee County commissioners will conduct public hearings at their Tuesday and Aug. 16 meetings to allow the public to comment on a proposed ballot measure that would ask voters to allow a change in the way Chaffee County lodging tax revenue is spent.
Commissioners discussed the possible ballot measure at their Monday work session, and at their regular meeting Tuesday they decided to solicit public input at the next two regular meetings.
These will not be formal public hearings of a ballot measure proposal, rather preliminary discussions to help inform the commissioners’ position as they work on drafting proposed ballot language.
Chaffee County is one of 29 Colorado counties that have a voter-approved county lodging tax.
Local voters originally approved a 1.9 percent local lodging tax in 1988.
This lodging excise tax is collected from all hotels, motels, guest ranches, campgrounds and similar accommodations in all areas of the county, including Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.
In 2021 Chaffee County’s lodging tax generated $1.29 million to fund the activities of the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
A change in the law brought about by HB 22-1117 – concerning the use of revenue from local tax on lodging – prompted the discussion.
Under the new statute, which was signed into law March 31, uses for lodging tax revenue have been expanded from simply tourism and business promotion and marketing within the county to include “housing and childcare for the tourism-related workforce, including seasonal workers, and for other workers in the community; or facilitating and enhancing visitor experiences.”
In creating the amendment legislators acknowledged the importance of supporting local residents in connection with the tourist trade in Colorado.
In the legislative declaration prefacing the amendment, the bill states:
“A visitor’s experience is also heavily influenced by the host community’s ability to support their residents and local workforce with housing and other essential services, as well as a strong quality of life that comes with our amazing natural and cultural assets.
“A thriving community ensures more positive interactions and experiences in our restaurants, on our trails and throughout our main streets.
“This in turn increases the likelihood that a visitor will return and continue to support our local businesses.
“Robust support for our residents’ needs is essential to the long-term health of both our communities and our economy.”
If a question is placed on the ballot and passed, lodging tax revenues could be used to help bolster childcare and workforce housing opportunities for county residents by using a portion of the total for those purposes.
Part of the discussion includes the percentages of the revenue to potentially be allotted in each interest area.
The proposed measure under consideration will not raise the current lodging tax in Chaffee County.
Both county commissioner meetings will be held in person with online access.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave. Public hearing on the ballot measure begins at 10 a.m.
The Aug. 16 meeting will be at 9 a.m. at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Once ballot language is finalized, the commissioners will hold a public hearing to discuss ratifying the ballot language; these meeting agendas with estimated times will be published at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.