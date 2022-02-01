Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy extended the jury trial suspension for an additional two weeks beyond the original end date of Jan. 31.
The extension states that no jury call will take place until Feb. 14 in the district, which includes Fremont, Chaffee, Park and Custer counties.
Murphy stated in a Jan. 21 amended order that although the number of new COVID-19 cases is declining, it is still double the previous high point in the pandemic.
Data cited in making the decision included high case numbers and positivity rates, ranging from 11 percent in Fremont County to 37 percent in Park County, in all four counties in the 11th Judicial District.
“I am hopeful that the steep decline in cases seen in areas of the world first hit by the Omicron variant manifests in the 11th Judicial District and that trials can resume in mid-February,” Murphy stated.
