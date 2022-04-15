The Salida Spring Maker’s Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., is focused on Easter with 20-plus artists, bakers, makers and farmers offering fresh eggs, local lamb, fresh goat cheese, microgreens, hot cross buns, fresh flowers and decorated cookies and cupcakes for Easter.
Fresh baked bread, local honey, jams and pickles will also be available, and there will be an Easter egg hunt where visitors can forage for eggs filled with candy and coupons for free stuff from participating makers.
New this week is a vintage mobile photo booth. The Light Lab is decked out with Easter-themed props, and groups of up to five can be accepted. Cost is $15 for a 4-by-6-inch photo printed while you wait.
Cold brew coffee, botanical infused soda and mix elixirs, as well as snow cones for the kids, will be available.
Other items include native silver jewelry, custom chainmail and metalworking pieces with gemstones, handspun fibers, fiber art, handmade wood pieces, plants, pottery, spa products and more.
Three workshops will be offered. Weaver Walker will host a macramé keychain workshop at 10 a.m. for $10 and a macramé rainbow workshop at 12:30 p.m. for $15. Both are kid friendly.
For those interested in cooking and herbs, Wellspring Nutritional Therapy (719-221-3025) will offering a class on The Healing Power of Common Herbs and Spices at 11 a.m. for $10.
Drop-ins are welcome at all the workshops.
