Salida Community Center volunteers worked like a well-oiled machine as a Thanksgiving dinner assembly line dished out and boxed up meals Thursday for community members.
Chef Jeff Yost said about 340 meals were sent out for delivery at about 11 a.m.
At noon the to-go orders began to be passed out in drive-up and walk-up service.
A line of cars wound around the corner of Third and F streets awaiting their turn.
Several drivers were picking up meals for multiple families.
Yost said he didn’t know how many meals were picked up.
More than 100 meals were sent to Howard Hall in Howard for locals there to pick up.
The meals included turkey, ham, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and a dessert, although they ran out of desserts by 1 p.m.
Volunteers dished out food, made up dinner boxes, delivered food, took car orders and filled them, and directed traffic.
Among the volunteers was newly elected Salida Mayor Dan Shore.
Shore has volunteered many times for community meals put out by Salida Community Center, under the organization of Elaine Allemang.
He said he got to know Allemang through Rotary Club and was impressed by her energy and passion.
“Elaine is a force of nature,” Shore said, “We need more Elaines in the community.”
Allemang took on the challenge of Thanksgiving last year when COVID-19 precautions forced St. Joseph Catholic Church to cancel its annual community meal.
She was unable to attend preparation or serving of the Thanksgiving meal this year due to illness.
Yost took over preparations in her absence.
Yost offered a special tanks to Don and Sheree Potts for their help in getting food ordered, giving him time off to organize and cook the meal and the loan of a meat slicer for the turkey and ham.
He also thanked his assistant Ira Curry, saying “Ira’s my right-hand man.”
Yost said preparations for the meal included 44 turkey breasts, 20 full-size hams, 18 trays of green bean casserole, 20 trays of mashed potatoes, 18 trays of stuffing and 15 trays of sweet potatoes.
Donations totaling more than $800 were collected Thursday to help defray the cost of the meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.