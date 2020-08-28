Dave Roever will share his inspirational story at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Living Waters Church, 2300 E U.S. 50, Salida.
Roever is a decorated Vietnam veteran who was severely burned by a white phosphorous grenade while severing as a Brown Water Black Beret with the U.S. Navy in July 1969.
Today Roever is a multi-generational speaker in many venues, including public schools; business, youth and men’s conventions; churches; television shows; and military installations all over the world.
He also works with the U.S. military.
Reover and his wife Brenda co-founded Eagles Summit Ranch Colorado near Westcliffe, as well as, Eagles Summit Ranch Texas, near Junction/San Antonio.
They run Operation Warrior RECONnect to restore hope and train wounded warriors, focusing on public speaking and emotional recovery.
For more information, call Pastor Stan Rutkowski, 719-424-0627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.