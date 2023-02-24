Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Boulder Campervans South to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Boulder Campervans South along with its sister company, Boulder Campervans, is a custom camper van conversion company.
They create one-of-a-kind camper vans with custom interiors.
The company, founded by Brian Crider, began customizing camper vans in Boulder in 2016 and works with customers to design and build each van.
Taylus Schley, who has worked on other Boulder Campervan projects, and Crider opened the Salida business in 2022.
