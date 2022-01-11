COVID-19 cases in Colorado surpassed the 1 million mark Monday since pandemic data collection began March 20, 2020.
The COVID-19 data site for Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported a pandemic total of 1,040,510 cases as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Of those, 10,902 cases resulted in death.
The state’s seven-day moving average of cases hit 11,054 with a positivity rate of 28.51.
In Chaffee County, an unvaccinated 43-year-old man was the most recent COVID-19 death in Chaffee County.
The man had been hospitalized but succumbed to the virus late last week to become the 29th death attributable to COVID-19 in the county.
The January tally of county cases reached 253 with 75 new cases Monday, the highest number recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.
The high for cases reported during a single month was November’s 434.
The Omicron variant and its rapid spread have prompted a countywide emergency alert twice in the last week, urging people to wear a mask in indoor public places, stay home when even mildly sick and choose to hold virtual meetings, events and activities for the next couple of weeks to help reduce Omicron’s impact.
Monday afternoon the county’s pandemic total number of cases stood at 2,729.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reported 34 COVID-19 related emergency department visits in the past 14 days.
The hospital has had six cases hospitalized in the last 14 days, but Monday’s data showed no cases currently at the hospital.
