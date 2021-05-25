Lily Lengerich, a 2021 Salida High School graduate, received the $1,000 Anthony M. “Mickey” Marchase Memorial Scholarship.
In memory of their dad, sons Vince, “Babes” and Leo each donate to provide a $1,000 scholarship each year for a Spartan senior wanting to major in either music or education at a college or university.
“Mickey” Marchase was born and raised in Salida and attended Salida public schools. He served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army in October 1944.
In 1946, he left Salida for Boston, Massachusetts, and enrolled in the Frank Gaviani School of Accordion.
In June 1949, he graduated with a certificate of professional accordionist. He was asked to stay and teach at the academy, but after two years of teaching he grew tired of the big city of Boston and returned home to Salida.
A press release stated: “‘Mickey’ was not a big man, he only stood about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and for the most part in visiting with him you had to look down to see him.
“But as you got to know him for what he stood for, his vast talents, and what purpose he had on this earth, it was not long before you were looking up to him.
“For the word no was never part of his vocabulary. He helped perfect strangers, dedicated himself to his family, dedicated himself to his community but most dedicated himself fully to music and teaching.”
Some highlights of his career included: teaching local Salida students the accordion, playing on stage at Carnegie Hall, and he even had the opportunity to play on the same stage with Lawrence Welk and Myron Florin. He loved music and loved teaching.
Lengerich also recently received the $2,000 Helen Lucille Wardeberg Elementary Education Scholarship from Minnesota State University-Moorhead, where she plans to major in education in the fall.
Her parents are Jason and Torrey Lengerich.
