Dear Editor:
I’m writing about an issue that may be at our next door or involve a neighbor or someone we know. Is someone you know in a situation of endangerment, of possible verbal abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, unhealthy living standard or physical abuse?
We at times see, hear or smell matters that occur in our neighborhood, yet don’t want to get involved or think ill of someone. On the contrary: It is our concern that, especially the elderly, are cared for by more than just family members, their own neighbors. Yet with the emotional, financial, transportational aspects that we endure, major issues can erupt, and more generally we don’t want to get involved.
The financial hardships we’re all enduring even force families to move back home, and with those expenses, stress loads can be overwhelming.
I’m writing this as an awareness to our community that the above incidents are happening in our area. If one speculates, sees, hears, smells or senses something is wrong, then 90 percent of the time there is, and a safety and wellness check can be done by our law enforcement and family or social services. This is to help keep our families, neighbors and community safe and the caring sense for others.
Jerry Braden, Villa Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.