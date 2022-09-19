Salida City Council will look at two resolutions and one ordinance during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Council will hear the first reading and set the second reading and a public hearing on an ordinance to amend Chapter 4, Article VI of the city Municipal Code, to raise the occupational lodging tax to its top amount of $4.82 per occupied room per night, in regard to hotels and motels.
Council will vote on a resolution approving a new intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Salida School District, for the city police department to provide one school resource officer to the district. City Administrator Drew Nelson stated in a memo to the council that the first intergovernmental agreement for one SRO was set up in 2017, then changed in 2019 to provide two. During COVID-19, however, staffing was reduced, and since that time one SRO has left the police department and the second is on extended leave. This will be a new agreement to update the previous agreement.
The second resolution will amend the subdivision improvements and inclusionary housing agreement for the West End major subdivision. With the passing of Ordinance 2022-14 approving the rezone of lot 15 from medium residential density to high residential density, this resolution will confirm the applicant will build at least six deed-restricted dwelling units, which exceeds the city’s requirements.
Council will also consider a request for funding from the Chaffee Housing Trust. The city is a fiscal and land partner with the trust in building six affordable workforce housing units at Third and M streets, on property owned by the city but to be donated to the trust. Due to construction cost increases, labor shortages and supply chain issues, the budget has increased by $110,000.
Chaffee County commissioners on Sept. 13, approved to fund half, or $55,000, of the increased costs and “challenged the Salida City Council to fund the remaining half for the project,” Nelson said to the council in the agenda memo. Nelson said the county is using some of the American Recovery Plan Act, and Salida still has approximately $143,000 of its ARPA funds.
After reports from council members and staff, council is scheduled to adjourn to executive session to discuss sewer system intergovernmental agreements and related negotiations with Poncha Springs.
