Salida City Council will look at two resolutions and one ordinance during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.

Council will hear the first reading and set the second reading and a public hearing on an ordinance to amend Chapter 4, Article VI of the city Municipal Code, to raise the occupational lodging tax to its top amount of $4.82 per occupied room per night, in regard to hotels and motels.

