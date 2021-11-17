Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday that Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf reports that since Jan. 1 there have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths here.
Since Oct. 1 there have been eight COVID-19 related deaths and of those eight deaths seven were unvaccinated. Five of those deaths are due to the virus.
In 2020 Chaffee County had 21 COVID-19 related deaths. With one and a half months left this year, the number is nearing the same number as during the first year of the pandemic.
“These numbers are troubling to me,” Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director said. “My heart goes out to each of these families, many of whom I know personally. I have seen the hurt and devastation these families are going through.
“I have seen the toll these deaths take on myself and my staff along with all the health care professionals that deal with this pandemic every day. We now, more than ever, need to vigilant against this terrible disease.”
