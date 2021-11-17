In response to Salida schools going into remote learning, the Boys & Girls Club offers the Safer Learning Project and is open 8:15 to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.
Monday and Tuesday the club will also be open during those hours to help remote learning kids. However, the club will be closed Nov. 24-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Safer Learning Project was created last year for working families. The project offers help for things such as getting students online, computer assistance and remote learning to 6-18 year old kids. The Boys & Girls Club also assists parents and educators.
The project is popular and is growing, approaching 50 kids per day as of Wednesday.
“We are getting more kids every day but we can still take more kids,” Brian Beaulieu, club director said. The club can accommodate about 80 children for the project.
Beaulieu said the project will be used as needed. “If the school goes remote any other times during the year we will be open.”
After remote learning classes are over for the day, the Boys & Girls Club is open for enrichment opportunities including sports, fitness, art and climbing on the new climbing wall, Beaulieu said.
The club enforces masking for both kids and staff. Also all of the volunteers and staff working at the club are required to be fully vaccinated.
“We only allow fully vaccinated volunteers to help with youth programing,” he said.
