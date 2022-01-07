by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with the 2022 Salida community grants process with Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Councilwoman Dominique Naccartao recused herself, as she serves as director of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, which has received grants from the city in the past and may apply in the future.
City council entered into an agreement with Chaffee County Community Foundation in 2019, allowing the foundation to manage the city’s donor advised fund, which provides grants to local nonprofit and service organizations.
During the 2022 budget allocation process, the council agreed to a request from the foundation to increase the city’s annual contribution to the fund to match 1 percent of general fund revenues the city receives, approximately $80,000.
The program will launch Jan. 12, applications will be due Feb. 11 and grants awarded April 30.
Any money remaining will roll over to the next year; $8,889 remains from 2021.
With the $80,000 from the city’s 2022 contribution, plus the remaining $8,889, minus a 2 percent administrative fee for the foundation, this year’s fund will be $87,289.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort agreed to serve as the council’s representative on the grant review process.
In other business, council approved its first resolution of the year, 2022-01, which designated the city’s posting place for public notices and agendas. A 2019 Colorado statute allows posting to a city’s website, which is what the city uses.
During staff reports, City Administrator Drew Nelson announced the city had formally closed on property on Oak Street, which will be the site of the new Salida Fire Department station. The city purchased the property for $790,000.
