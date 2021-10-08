Guidestone Colorado will host its annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival Oct. 8-10 and 15-17 at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs.
The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. each day.
Activities include horse-drawn and tractor-drawn wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, a free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, a straw bale maze, crafts, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, balloon animals, games, cider press, hand stenciling and live music.
For the first weekend only, the festival will feature clay pumpkin carving with the Maverick Potter, and Veya Coffee Bar will offer a full-service mobile espresso bar, a press release stated.
Tickets are on sale now and are available by advance purchase only, with a maximum of 150 people attending during each three-hour time period. Tickets cost $10 per person and are free for children age 2 and younger.
Visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org to become a Pumpkin Patch sponsor, sign up for event volunteer opportunities and purchase tickets.
The event will take place regardless of weather, and weather-related refunds will not be available.
Guidestone also offers volunteer opportunities at the Community & School Farm at 1455 Holman Ave. in Salida. October volunteer hours are from 9 am to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays and Wednesdays will be focused on harvest, and Fridays will be focused on field work. (No Friday hours on Oct. 8 or 15, due to Pumpkin Patch.) No experience is necessary, and volunteers can work all or part of any shift. Take a water bottle, sunscreen, and gardening gloves. Volunteers receive produce to take home, as seasonally available.
Email monica@guidestonecolorado.org to be added to the volunteer email list to hear about volunteer opportunities for November through February.
For more information, visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org, call 719-239-0955 or email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
