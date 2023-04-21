Council OKs grant recommendations

Salida City Council unanimously approved recommendations from Chaffee County Community Foundation for this year’s community grants during its meeting Tuesday.

The city budgeted 1 percent of its general fund sales tax, or $96,277, for charitable giving, which is done through the foundation, which reviews and decides on the grants. 

