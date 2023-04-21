Council OKs grant recommendations

Salida City Council unanimously approved recommendations from Chaffee County Community Foundation for this year’s community grants during its meeting Tuesday.
The city budgeted 1 percent of its general fund sales tax, or $96,277, for charitable giving, which is done through the foundation, which reviews and decides on the grants.
The city awarded 34 grants, some of which were also funded by Buena Vista, and some were already established budget items.
Some applications were declined, including Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, Salida Council for the Arts, SOIL Sangre de Cristo, Buena Vista Pregnancy Center, Choose Life Toymakers and Mountains Move. Two groups, Central Colorado Humanists and Shakespeare in the Park, had incomplete applications.
Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato is the executive director of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, which received $7,300 from the grant program. Naccarato voted to approve the grants.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin, who did not vote on the grants, is an employee of Ark Valley Voice, whose program Diverse Voices Partnership received $6,250.
Council unanimously approved two resolutions appointing citizens to different boards.
Francie Bomer and Judith Dockery, whose terms expired today, were reappointed to the Salida Planning Commission, with terms expiring in 2027.
Rob Simpson was appointed to the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) board. Simpson replaces Conner Maher, who is moving out of state.
The council unanimously approved:
• Amplifed sound permit for Tres Litros Beer Co. for April 28 and 29.
• Amplified sound permit for High Side Bar & Grill for April 30.
• A new hotel and restaurant liquor license for Mexico Tradicional restaurant at 509 E. U.S. 50.
• A resolution approving overnight camping and dogs in Marvin Park from July 28-30 for the 2023 Canine Culture dog agility event.
