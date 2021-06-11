Chaffee County event organizers began planning early to bring safe, locally focused events to the community this Independence Day.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to continue to focus on a summer of healing and recovery, a joint press release issued by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and Salida Business Alliance stated.
From these conversations, the decision was made that the Fourth of July parades in both Buena Vista and Salida would be postponed one more year while we begin to re-introduce events back into our parks and streets, the release stated.
Although the parades will not be taking place, we do still have many ways to celebrate this Independence Day throughout the county.
Some of the signature events that will be taking place in Buena Vista include Art in the Park with live music and local vendors, the Firecracker Walk, the Independence Day 5k and fireworks at the Rodeo Grounds.
In Salida, you can enjoy live music, chalk art, a circus performance and the bike light parade at dusk prior to fireworks. “The Salida Business Alliance recognizes that supporting our county as a whole is imperative as we continue to navigate life post-pandemic. We are grateful for the partnership with the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce as we worked together in making the decision to withhold from either of us hosting a parade this year,” Angel Rowell, president of the Salida Business Alliance said.
The Chaffee County Community Leadership Roundtable, which has been meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, was established to ensure that we keep our community safe from the spread of COVID-19, as well as keep our businesses open and our economy thriving during this unprecedented year.
Both the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and the Salida Business Alliance are part of this roundtable and were able to work together to come to these difficult decisions about events over this busy weekend.
“The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is excited to offer events this Fourth of July that we know the community can enjoy safely. We also appreciate the collaboration and support from the county, especially the Salida Business Alliance, as we create the best experience for locals and visitors, while considering all of the factors that come with large group gatherings. We look forward to bringing the parade back next year and for years to come,” says Melissa Traynham, executive director of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce.
“We look forward to celebrating our country’s Independence throughout the county.”
For more information on events, visit www.buenavistacolorado.org or www.salidabusinessalliance.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.