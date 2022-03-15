The Alpine Orchestra is seeking scholarship applications until April 1 from graduating seniors in Chaffee, Lake and western Fremont counties.
The value and number of scholarships have yet to be determined, according to a press release. Past awards have ranged from $250-$1,000.
The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage college-level (two-year, four-year or conservatory) study in the field of instrumental music, preferably for a career in instrumental music.
Scholarship recipients will be eligible to apply for a one-year renewal of the scholarship in the 2023 competition.
Application information is available at www.alpineorchestra.org. For questions, call Ruth Spencer at 719-486-2988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.