A Salida police officer was cited by Colorado State Patrol for careless driving following a two-car collision Wednesday night.
CSP Master Sgt. Marshall Schwarz said the collision occurred just before 9:30 p.m. about a half mile west of Walmart on U.S. 50, near mile marker 220.
Salida Police Officer Miles Jones, 27, driving a department 2016 Ford Explorer, and Robert Clayton, 21, of Grand Junction, were both headed east on U.S. 50.
Jones was in the right lane, Clayton in the left lane, when Jones began to make a U-turn as he activated his emergency lights.
Jones turned in front of Clayton’s vehicle, causing the collision.
Clayton refused medical assistance at the scene, but Jones was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The eastbound lane of U.S. 50 was closed until about 11:15 p.m. while CSP conducted its investigation and the scene was cleared.
