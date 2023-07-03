While most employers have difficulties hiring and retaining employees in Chaffee County, it can be harder for some, as Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said it can take 10-12 months to hire and train a new officer.
Johnson said it can involve two to three months of advertising on various law enforcement websites, then another four weeks going through the hiring process, which includes written tests, oral boards and physical and psychological tests.
The next step can be variable. If the new hire has already passed their Colorado Police Officers Standards and Training, through one of the police academies throughout the state, they can begin their training with Salida.
If they are not qualified and must attend a police academy, Johnson said they first have to find an open spot, which can take time, since most academies are only offered twice a year and take about the same amount of time as a college semester. Johnson said the academy can cost about $12,000, plus attendees earn a wage that Johnson said isn’t as high as their regular wage.
The next step is an 18-week training period in Salida, where a new officer will ride along with a training officer to learn the department’s procedures and the area, before they begin working solo.
In the past 10 years, the department has hired 29 personnel, and currently only four people have been at the department longer than 10 years, Johnson said, with five people hitting the five-year mark and 21 current officers who have one to three years experience.
“We definitely see people who start with us, get trained up, which makes them super marketable, before going to another agency,” Johnson said.
“Officers will come and fight the good fight, but the cost of living and housing can be too tough,” Cmdr. Spencer Blades said. “They want to be in the area but they can’t hold out. And it can be hard on the public with the turnover. Knowing the officers, who you are dealing with, is easier than seeing a new face every day. Citizens know if an officer is vested in the community. If they know them, know they have kids here, they know they are invested and know the issues. The perception is that new officers have less investment; that’s what I hear from citizens a lot.”
“Wages are also a battle,” Johnson said, citing the cost of living, inflation and housing costs as items that can cause the department difficulties. “There is both a state and nationwide shortage of people who want to be police officers.”
Johnson said around much of the state, officers may start at $72,000, but they have a step plan, usually going up about once a year. By the time they’ve been there for five years or more, they are usually earning around $100,000 to $103,000.
In Salida, they start at between $52,000 and $73,000 but their second step is only $56,000 to $78,000 and the third $57,000 to $86,000. Johnson said other departments are also offering perks like a signing bonus, a retaining bonus and covering 100 percent of an officer’s health insurance.
“People who have been here five years or more and they’re making almost $30,000 less than officers in other departments,” Johnson said. “Eagle, Colorado, starts at $69,596. That’s almost what our highest guys are making, and their patrol officers can top out at $104,395 without any supervisory duties. I don’t expect us to be at their numbers, but we need to be closer so people will want to come here and stay here.
“There is only so much money in the city budget, and it’s up to the city council and their constituents on how they want to spend it.”
Johnson said every person he’s had an exit interview with over the past few years has listed pay as their top reason for leaving.
Johnson said between the Salida police, Buena Vista police and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, they kind of “play ping-pong” with wages, each raising them when they can, and the others having to keep up. Current wages in Salida, he said, are about $12,000 to $15,000 “behind where we need them to be, for starting wages.”
The other thing that can make the job difficult is that because Salida is growing so rapidly, there is more demand on an officer’s time. Johnson said in 2019 the department answered about 5,300 calls. As of the end of May, they’ve had 3,764 calls, up about 800 in the first five months, and if calls continue to come in at the same rate as the first part of 2023, they will eclipse 10,000 calls.
“It’s tough keeping up with the demands,” Johnson said. One of the things that takes longer for the officers is also one of the things that can be very helpful. With more people posting on social media, getting that information can help, but it takes time to get search warrants served and filed for companies like Google, Facebook and other social media sites.
The department now must prioritize response to calls, with active interaction, like assault, taking priority over less time-sensitive calls. They also have a deluge of active cases and currently only have two detectives working on them. Johnson said the week before FIBArk, they had 67 open investigations. “It’s just tough without enough officers,” he said. “Right now we have several guys exploring the market. If they all leave at the same time, we’ll have to prioritize even more, which will take longer on certain types of calls.
“One of the things we like to do as a courtesy is private property accidents, being on hand for people that need help and guide them through the next steps, but if we can’t keep up our staffing, we’ll just have to tell them to call their insurance companies. We try and have a better level of service in a smaller community, but if staff drops, that service will fall off.”
Currently, the department has 19 officers including command staff, a school resource officer and two community service officers, who don’t go through the academy process.
“We need to be at about 23 to 24 officers, plus the two community service officers,” Johnson said. “The last time I put up an employment posting, it was up for six weeks without a single application.
“With the changes in law enforcement and all of the extra duties expected, honestly, I would think long and hard about it if I were starting this career right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.