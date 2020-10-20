Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell reported 25 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots as of Monday.
1,680 ballots were received for a total of 3,707 and 13 in person votes added up to 3,720, Mitchell reported.
Chaffee County has 14,990 registered voters.
Mitchell said “Today felt like Election Day. 1,700 mail ballots is what we usually see on Election Day.
ballots registered %
Democrats 1,418 3,947 36%
Republicans 909 4,513 20%
Unaffiliated 1,367 6,326 21.5%
Libertarian 19 131 41.5%
