Among the items to be considered in the Salida Hospital Board’s consent agenda at this month’s board meeting are the capital purchase requests of a general surgery clinic large exam room, a digital plate for the portable x-ray unit and a Buena Vista Health Center monument sign at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The board will also hear a presentation by April Asbury, vice president of patient services about the hospital’s 2021 performance plan.
A medical staff report, finance report CEO and administrative reports will also be heard as well as committee reports.
The board will then adjourn to executive session to discuss ongoing professional practice evaluations, risk report, quality dash board, real property negotiations, provider agreements and information systems security.
The meeting is available for the public online at https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016
To attend by phone call 253-215-8782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.