Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved the renewal of the 1041 application for the Homestake suction pipe replacement project, which provides water to Colorado Springs and Aurora.
The renewal will extend the application through May 30, 2026, with the main work taking place August through November from 2020 to 2025.
The work will consist of replacement of 9,791 feet of 66-inch prestressed concrete pipe in eight different locations with a mortar lined, polyurethane coated, steel pipe.
County planning manager Jon Roorda said in his report to the commisioners that “the applicant has continuously worked with landowners to mitigate impacts” and “the applicant has applied appropriate dust mitigation throughout the project.”
There was no public comment and no correspondence regarding the application.
In other business, commissioners unanimously voted to continue the declared state of emergency within the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will review the declaration again during their Sept. 1 meeting.
The public hearing for appeal of the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan was continued until the Aug. 18 meeting, at the request of Roorda, to review reports he received from the applicant Monday. Tracy Vandaveer, representing the applicant, agreed.
North Fork Ranch major subdivision preliminary plan review was also continued.
Chaffee County Office of Housing director Becky Gray reported that she had presented the multi-jurisdictional housing agreement to the Salida city council and the Buena Vista and Poncha Springs board of trustees.
“Everybody is on pause to see if there are any changes (to the final agreement),” Gray said.
Meeting as the Board of Equalization, the commissioners approved the referee’s recommendations from the county property tax hearings.
Other items on the agenda the commissioners unanimously approved include:
• The final resolution for the Valley Business Park major subdivision, phase 2 preliminary plan/final plat.
• Ground leases at the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field for Amen Mountain Escapes Now, LLC and David Dulaigh.
• Appointing Bob Christian, county administrator, to the airport board to temporarily fill one of the county seats.
• The adoption of the airport layout plan and the airport master plan.
• A liquor license renewal for the JV Food Shop, Inc.
• Continuation of a discussion on the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board guidance until their Aug. 11 meeting.
