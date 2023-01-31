Eleventh Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando said Monday she will not release information to the public on the ongoing investigation into allegations of child abuse and nonreporting by persons required to report abuse or neglect at The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs.
Morando, who received the case information from Sheriff John Spezze Monday, said the privacy of the children involved is a factor in her decision.
Parents with a child who currently attends The Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs can call the district attorney’s office at 719-539-3563 and request a redacted summary of the police investigation.
Amy Lovato, executive director of The Schoolhouse, and Roberta Rodriguez, center director and teacher coach, who both face misdemeanor charges in the matter, are scheduled to appear virtually in Chaffee County Court for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. today.
