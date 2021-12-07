Chaffee County commissioners will consider at their meeting today an ordinance imposing a temporary two-year moratorium on submission, acceptance or processing of applications and licensing, permitting or operation of any retail marijuana establishment in unincorporated portions of Chaffee County.
Exceptions will be applications and licenses with respect to certain existing marijuana establishments.
Also up for consideration by commissioners is renewal of the fermented malt beverage license for Powder Monarch.
Commissioners will consider a request to continue until Dec. 14 a request to subdivide 19.88 acres into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres for the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption at the property at 9450 W. U.S. 50.
Other regular agenda items include an election review with Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell and discussion of a disposal system violation at 10350 W. Cherokee Drive.
At 9:15 a.m., a public hearing continued from Nov. 16 will be held concerning the Elk Run conservation subdivision at 28505, 28495 and 28375 CR 340, Buena Vista, and a request to subdivide five parcels of a combined 393 acres into 29 lots with the minimum being 4 acres and four additional outlots of a combined 313.88 acres to be preserved in perpetuity as contiguous open space.
Commissioners will consider funding award recommendations from the 2021 Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board grant cycle to be presented by METAB Board Chair Dave Henson.
A change order of $60,957.30 to LM Kersting for the assessor’s office remodel will also be considered.
Items on the commissioners’ consent agenda include:
• Approval of the 2022 Chaffee County holiday schedule.
• Ratification of the return of $4,900 of escrow money to Andrew and Monica White for a storm water retention pond at 10760 Sawatch Road.
• Ratification of the return of $10,000 of escrowed money on the Longhorn Ranch for landscaping.
• Approval of Resolution 2021-79 increasing landfill charges for concrete, dirt from construction, brush and yard waste and adopting a minimum fee for bagged household trash.
• Approval of renewal of a contract with Gobin’s Inc. for Global Search software to streamline building department record keeping.
• Approval of a contract with Hamilton Medical to purchase a ventilator needed to transport COVID-19 patients.
• Approval of a contract with the City of Salida for use of city meeting spaces.
• Approval of airport hangar leases.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
Those who wish may attend the meeting virtually at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 699-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.