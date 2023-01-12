The verdict in the Thomas Labosky trial was upheld and a motion for a new trial was denied Tuesday in District Court.
The defense in the case failed to prove to the court that the jury was influenced by the actions of a former bailiff during the trial.
The charge against Labosky stems from a June 3, 2019 incident in which he was accused of attacking Greg Farlow in the hills above Buena Vista.
A jury returned a verdict of guilty of menacing, a Class 5 felony, July 17.
Following the trial, Stacy Burdex reported she had received texts from bailiff Eloy Chavez with information he had overheard from the jury.
Burdex further stated that she had seen and heard Chavez talk with active jurors about the case outside of court.
She presented her testimony in court as part of defense attorney Randy Canney’s motion for a new trial.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said he found Burdex’s testimony flawed in many ways, that her statements changed over time, some were inconsistent with the way business is done at the courthouse and the information was not corroborated by jurors.
Murphy said he therefore found the defense had not met its burden to show that the jury had been affected by extraneous evidence not part of the trial.
Murphy denied the defense’s motion for a new trial and set a sentencing hearing for 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
