Colorado Parks and Wildlife will seek public input at two meetings today on its plans to remove the low-head dam on the Arkansas River near Salida.
The meetings will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Removal of the dam – first built to collect water for Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery – is planned to start Aug. 15 and be completed around Oct. 1.
Tom Waters, parks manager for Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, said those dates were chosen because the river is at a lower flow then and it would minimize the impact to river users and fish spawns.
Waters said it was “good timing” for dismantling the dam. Grants were available and the hatchery no longer has a need for river water. “There’s definitely a movement throughout the country for low-head dam removals,” he said.
The environmental benefit is the biggest reason for removal of the dam, Waters said. “You can watch the fish jump into the face of the dam,” he said.
“We are working to restore rainbow trout populations,” said Alex Townsend, a CPW aquatic biologist. The arrival of whirling disease in the area created a population imbalance. He said the dam created a huge impasse for fish, which resulted in rainbow trout being found almost exclusively downriver from the structure while brown trout are found above.
Waters estimated removing the impasse would give fish access to 85 more miles of river upstream.
Townsend said the removal would benefit the whole ecosystem by making it more homogenized and allowing rainbow trout to spawn in the upper tributaries of the Arkansas River. “It’s good to take advantage of the prey base for both species,” he said.
Creation of better fish habitats is planned with the dam removal. Townsend said they plan to put in new vegetation to create an abode for fish and diversify the area where the dam is currently.
The local economy could benefit from the change as well. Bryan Johnson, manager of Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery, said fishing is one of the largest industries in the Arkansas Valley. “It will improve the fishing through that section,” Waters said, because the fish having more movement and feeding opportunities would increase anglers’ odds of a catch.
Dam removal would mitigate the likelihood of rafting accidents and make it safer for boaters in the future. Waters said approximately 10,000 people commercially boat that area of the Arkansas River every year.
The dam was renovated in 1988 to add a boating ramp, but accidents have still happened. The last death on the river came in 2014 when a 30-year-old woman died after a private boat went over the dam. A sign was installed following the tragedy to warn boaters about the obstacle.
When the dam was built in 1956 the diversion was to provide Mt. Shavano Fish Hatchery with river water after the state purchased it earlier that year. Johnson said it was built to divert water from the Arkansas River to the hatchery. For decades afterwards, the hatchery used a combination of river and spring water.
In the 1990s, whirling disease was discovered in the river. Johnson said the disease is very deadly for young rainbow trout. He said brown trout, which are from Germany, where whirling disease originated, are resistant to it.
Johnson said around the year 2000, the hatchery transitioned away from river water to eliminate whirling disease and protect the fish.
The diversion in the river remained in case the hatchery decided to go back to using river water. There have been efforts to breed whirling-disease-resistant trout. “We may someday use the river water again,” said Johnson. “But the diversion isn’t necessary.”
The project was developed within Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Waters said it started with trying to mitigate the recirculating dam but morphed into a removal project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.